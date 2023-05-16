Parts of Cedar Street to close Thursday-Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, the two westernmost lanes of Cedar Street will be closed. The road will be closed from Monroe Street to Shiawassee Street.

The closure is due to utility work being done along the roadway. The lane closure is expected to last until Sunday.

For more information on the project, visit the Lansing Public Service Department's website.

