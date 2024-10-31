Parking in Lansing could become more expensive

Video shows explanation of how parking prices could be increasing.

The Lansing City Council received a proposal to increase parking in different spots around the city.

One of the spots that could potentially receive an increase in fees is the Lansing Center lot.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Parking right here at the Lansing Center lot could be getting more expensive. I'm your neighborhood reporter Dominic Carroll and there's proposal that could have neighbors paying more to park in certain areas. On Monday, the Lansing City Council received a proposal to raise some parking fees in the city. The proposal would affect locations including the Lansing Center lot, with prices at the lot going from two dollars per hour to three. The idea for a fee increase came from a parking study conducted by the city that took more than a year to complete. I asked a city official about the possible price jump.

"Time to time the administration will consider updating fees across the board whether its parking, code enforcement, building safety, and so forth,"said City of Lansing Director of Economic Development and Planning, Rawley Van Fossen.

We'll let you know if the increases end up being approved. In Lansing, Dominic Carroll FOX 47 News.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook