Parade route for the Lansing Juneteenth Celebration's 2023 African American Parade

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Juneteenth Celebration is getting ready for their 2023 African American Parade this Saturday, and we want to make sure you know where to be in order to catch it.

It will begin at 11 a.m. starting at the front of J.W. Sexton High School.

The parade will then turn right to head down Michigan Avenue and then turn right on Jenison Avenue.

It will then continue south and then make another right at Lenawee Street to make their way towards Saint Joseph Park

From there, they will take a curve turn onto Hillsdale Street and make their way to the opening of the park.

Watch me walk the full parade route in the video player above, so you know where you can see the action.

The grand marshals of this year's parade are Michigan State University Vice President and Athletic Director Alan Haller and retired athletic coach James E. Bibbs.

