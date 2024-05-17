Paddle into some fun with River Town Adventures on 517 Day

River Town Adventures will kick off the 2024 kayak season on 517 Day ( May 17 ).

It's a unique way to relax and explore the capital city.

Watch the video above to get an idea of how much fun you can have.

For more details click the River Town Adventures website at the bottom of this article.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"You just got the world to yourself when you're out there in the middle of the water," said General Manager Paul Brogan.

It's the perfect time to relax and explore the capital city in a unique way.

"You'll be blown away. You'll see new things that you don't really see from the land," Brogan said.

River Town Adventures has its kayaks all setup and ready to go for the 2024 season.

"We are right on the Grand River and we also service sections of the Red Cedar River," Brogan said.

"We do kayak rentals, standard paddle board rentals over at Fidelity Lake at Crego Park. And also we do have some canoes and double kayaks as well," Brogan said.

The process of starting your adventure is pretty easy.

Just head to their gazebo located a couple of steps away from the Lansing Shuffle.

"We will get you outfitted with a life jacket and a paddle. You can choose to kayak by the hour. We do one-hour rentals for $15 or $25 for two hours," Brogan said.

And don't worry if you're new at it they won't leave you hanging. They give you instructions to make sure you're straight.

"You'll see a lot of wildlife here too believe it or not even though you're right here in the middle of the city," Brogan said.

River Town Adventures will open up on a very special day that means a lot to us in our neighborhoods.

517 day.

"We're so happy to be a part of it. Opening our season on that day brings so much excitement and joy to us and there are going to be a lot of activities down here at Rotary Park all weekend long, " Brogan said.

So what are you waiting for? Head on down and get your kayak on

For more information, click here.

