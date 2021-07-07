Oracle's Apothecary in Old Town offers skin care, herbs and spiritual care

LANSING, Mich. — If you're looking for spiritual care to help with your mind, body and spirit Oracle's Apothecary in Old Town might be the spot for you.

The shop is full of spiritual hygiene products and offers guidance you might not know you were searching for.

"They can get amazing skin care and locally sourced items. I have beeswax candles. My beeswax is locally sourced. They can come in and get stones, body butter, or candles whatever they need," said Candice Pizzo, owner of Oracle's Apothecary.

And, if you want a spiritual reading, you can get that there too.

Pizzo calls herself "The Oracle," just like in "The Matrix."

"An oracle is a person who knows things. They know lots of things," Pizzo said. "It's a person that you can go ask for advice about stuff and they have a more spiritual insight into it."

She's been doing this for more than 20 years and says she's been working with the living, the dead and everything in between. She can be in a person's presence, she said, or touch things in order to get the information she needs from ancestors and spirits depending on a person's energy and how open they are.

Her process for doing readings is pretty simple.

"It's usually me and the person sitting down and letting the person know I need them to relax because, when you're nervous and clam up, it's just really hard to communicate," Pizzo said. "It's like 15 minutes. We have a conversation, we talk and tell you whatever spirits telling me or read to you whatever the cards say."

No crystal ball, no crazy noises or dark rooms like in the movies. Just a candle, maybe some tarot cards, and two people sitting across from each other.

Pizzo says she's never had anything fly around her or thrown across the room while during a reading but she says people do have attachments.

"That's why I do what I do and make what I make, to help them get rid of the attachments and be able to live their life in the way that they want to live it," Pizzo said.

Oracle's Apothecary also offers classes that include safe spirit communication and a grounding, cleansing, and shielding class.

And if you aren't into spiritual things Pizzo says you can always stop by for products that will help your home, skin and overall good vibes.

