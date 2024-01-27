Lansing native and life long Lions fan Gregory Eaton has seen more super-bowls than most people alive he has been to everyone.

One Lansing man has been to every single Super Bowl

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Lions fans from our neighborhoods are roaring with excitement as the Lions are set to take on the 49ers in San Francisco. Fans from all over will be hunkered down rooting for Detroit.

If they win, they will be super bowl bound which could mean one Lansing man's annual trip could turn into be the highlight of his life.

”I dreamed of it every year,” said Gregory Eaton.

Lansing native and life long lions fan Gregory Eaton has seen more super-bowls than most people alive he has been to everyone. Sunday his favorite team can make it the most exciting one.

"You know what they say the icing on the cake,”

Gregory Eaton has the ultimate football cave in his basement every fan dreams of.

”these are the super bowl pins and hats,”

And Gregory knows all of the big names in the football world. Gregory remembers the last time the Lions won an NFL championship back when he was a teenager.

"I was there in 1957, I was there with my uncle and my dad 1957 man, I was 17 years old,”

Gregory friends are happy that his team can finally reach the promise land.

"They so happy that I’m getting a chance, because everyone year I get that when is Detroit gonna do it,“

Gregory plans to fly to Las Vegas February 8th for his 59th super-bowl.

