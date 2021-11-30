Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

One hospitalized after Tuesday morning shooting in Lansing

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
police lights
Police sirens
Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 10:20:13-05

LANSING, Mich. — A shooting early Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

According to Lansing Police Department Public Information Director Robert Merritt, the victim’s identity has not be determined yet. He said the victim was not cooperative or forthcoming with officers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lansing police at (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter