One hospitalized after Tuesday morning shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A shooting early Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

According to Lansing Police Department Public Information Director Robert Merritt, the victim’s identity has not be determined yet. He said the victim was not cooperative or forthcoming with officers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lansing police at (517) 483-4600.

