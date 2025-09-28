LANSING, Mich — The Old Town Commercial Association hosted its first Downtown Day Saturday in Lansing.

Old Town celebrates Downtown Day with community activities

Samantha Benson, the executive director of the Old Town Commercial Association, explained the purpose behind the special day.

"It's to encourage people to really explore their neighborhoods and communities and really get to know not only the businesses but each other too," Benson said.

Visitors to Old Town were able to participate in a public art project, take advantage of shopping deals with small businesses, and join historical walking tours of the district.

