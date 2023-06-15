Old Town business hosts Touch a Truck event

LANSING, Mich. — Looking for an event for the kids now that school is out?

Mother & Earth Baby Boutique in Old Town will be hosting a Touch a Truck Family Fun Fest on Wednesday, June 21, from 3-8 p.m.

The family-friendly event is a hands-on showcase of vehicles for kids to explore, including emergency vehicles, construction equipment and many other unique vehicles. Children will be encouraged to get behind the wheel and learn how to operate the vehicles and meet people who help build, serve and protect our mid-Michigan community.

The event, which will close down Washington Avenue, will also include vendors, food trucks, face-painting, balloon art and more!

If you have a kid that needs a more sensory-friendly environment to explore the vehicles, the touch a truck event will offer a quiet hour from 7-8 p.m., where no horns or sirens will be going off on the vehicles.

