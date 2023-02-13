Okemos law firm gets into the team spirit by matching donations to Greater Lansing Food Bank

LANSING, Mich. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles weren't the only matchup that mid-Michigan residents were paying attention to Sunday night.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank partnered with White Law PLLC to fundraise for over 140 different food pantries, shelters and food kitchens in mid-Michigan. As the Super Bowl came and went, White Law showed their team spirit by matching every donation up to $10,000. As of Monday morning, the $10,000 goal had already been met.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank helps provide meals to community members facing hunger in Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella and Shiawassee counties.

To learn more about the food providing initiatives, volunteering opportunities and donations, visit the Greater Lansing Food Bank website.

