Oh Deer! Unusual visitor crashes through Curvaceous Lingerie's front door

Video shows security footage of a deer jumping through Curvaceous Lingerie's front door.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Oh and it jumps right in," said owner Lauren Palmer.

It's something you typically would see in a movie.

"Glass breaking, shattering, huge sound," Palmer said.

Security footage outside and inside of curvaceous lingerie captured a deer charging the store's glass door.

"Lept over mannequins lept over a table skidded under a fixture landed under a table bounced everywhere, everything's falling. Everything's crashing, he's panicking, everyone else's panicking. It was it was a scene," Palmer said.

Owner =Lauren Palmer was not there at the time of the incident.

But she says the whole thing lasted less than two minutes.

After running around a bit, the deer eventually saw a door open for its escape.

"And the deer goes around the register and skids to everything on the side. Oh my gosh," Palmer said.

It gets trapped in the front window.

"It eventually finds its way back out."

And casually walks out without paying for the damage which the store is still calculating.

"The one door that he busted through is currently boarded up. One of our lovely neighbors decided to decorate it with a deer picture stating that we can fit every rack. Apparently this deer thought that we could fit him to very disappointingly he did not make off with anything on his antlers," Palmer said.

While they are still recouping Palmer says the store will be opened on Tuesday.

"We're going to try to play off of the deer buck situation for a little while and have a little fun with it."

