Nonprofit hopes to build outdoor concert venue at Brenke Fish Ladder

LANSING, Mich. — At the Brenke Fish Ladder in Old Town, plans are in motion to build an outdoor concert venue.

The nonprofit Community Foundation has applied for a grant to transform the fish ladder into a permanent stage with lighting and seating.

"If we get the grant, the Community Foundation will match it dollar for dollar, as well as any other contributions that are given to us for this project," said Laurie Baumer, the executive vice-president for Community Foundation.

The organization will find out if they will receive a grant in the coming weeks.

