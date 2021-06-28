Non-profit looking for vendors for resource fair in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Power in Passion is looking for more vendors for its Reentry Resource Fair. The fair will take place on Monday, July 5th from 11 am until 5 pm. It is aimed at helping reduce technical violations of probation and parole.

The community organization aims to help people who have been incarcerated. Their goal is to stop the revolving door to jail and prison.

"The fairs help accomplish this because they bring together a variety of resources that help overcome common obstacles that returning citizens face such as finding employment and housing," said Katy Kelly, founder, and CEO.

Other resources will include mental health, healthcare, recovery, entrepreneurship, financial empowerment, education, interview clothing, resume building, basic needs, and more.

Katy Kelly, June 2021

"We will also be doing giveaways throughout the event and giving door bags to attendees as well as providing lunch from Chow Hall, owned by a former returning citizen, Lawanda Hollister all her menu items are inspired by ingredients you are able to get on commissary while in prison," Kelly said. "This fair not only brings a variety of resources to one location, making it easier for returning citizens to access, it also promotes community awareness to the significant barriers those on probation and parole face."

She says they are looking for vendors that are inclusive of people with a criminal record. They would like to see more employers and landlords get booths, but any community organization that has resources that could help returning citizens and their families.

The Reentry Fair is a part of the three-day Freedom Fest that Power and Passion, The Fledge, and Nation Outside have teamed up to put on.

"Following the Reentry Fair from 5 pm to 8 pm we will have a community conversation where we discuss the weekend's events and create actionable steps that we can take as a community to create an inclusive and equitable community we can all feel proud of," Kelly said.

Organizations already attending include CATA, Ingham Health Plan, Community Mental Health, CAMW, Peckham, and Nation Outside.

"We are still accepting donations for our door bags and looking for personal care items, small-dollar amount gift cards, notebooks, pens, markers, crayons, coloring books, candles, snacks, and other small items that would be nice to receive as a small gift," Kelly said. "We are also still accepting donations from businesses in the area for our giveaways throughout the day- prize-like items that will be given to randomly selected attendees throughout the day."

