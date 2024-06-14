No injuries reported in Lansing structure fire

LANSING, Mich. — An investigation is underway following an early morning fire in Lansing.

The Lansing Fire Department tell us the call came in just after 1 am on Friday, June 14th, from the 1300 block of North Larch Street. We’re told that the building was a commercial building.

We’re told that once they arrived on the scene, a heavy fire could be seen from the front right corner.

Officials say that after about half an hour, firefighters switched to defensive mode, as the roof was beginning to collapse.

They were able to get the fire out, no injuries were reported.

