New social district to be created in Lansing in Red Cedar area

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing residents could soon be able to grab a drink and walk around in a new social district.

In the Red Cedar area near the Frandor Shopping Center, change is in the air or rather in the drink. On Monday, July 24, a resolution was introduced to City Council for public comment to create Lansing's next social district.

"There are a number of establishments there that would benefit from the social district," said City Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley said. "We're also getting another restaurant down there we also have the hotels that are being built."

This will include businesses like The Old Bag of Nails Pub and Hooked, a bookstore, coffee shop and wine bar.

"We are excited to be a part of the social district that Lansing is moving forward with in Red Cedar," said co-owner of Hooked Matt Grossmann said.

If given the final approval, those businesses can serve alcohol for customers to take throughout common areas.

Grossmann says they will have a lot of options to choose from at Hooked.

"We have wine, beer and cocktails, we also have coffee cocktails, including espresso martini made up of a fresh espresso," he said. "We tend to specialize in wine, we have a lot of wine flights meaning you can test three or four wines at a time."

A public hearing has been established for Aug. 14, and when approved, it would add to other social districts like downtown and REO Town.

"It's really just a nice experience to not necessarily have to stay in the business but be able to walk around especially when the weather is nice,"

