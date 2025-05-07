New non-stop flight connects Lansing to Tampa this fall

LANSING, Mich — Travelers in the Lansing area will soon have a new option for reaching Florida's Gulf Coast. Breeze Airways is adding a non-stop flight from Capital Region International Airport to Tampa.

The new service begins October 1 and will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Ticket prices for the new route start at $79.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

