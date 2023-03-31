New Lugnuts GM Zac Clark prepares for opening day

LANSING, Mich. — WATCH: Thomas Cook sits down with new Lansing Lugnuts General Manager Zac Clark about the upcoming season.

"I think it will be a little emotional," Clark said about what opening day will be like for him. "I've worked really hard in my career to try and get this opportunity and it' coming, it's here. So that will be a really special day."

We talked about some of the Oakland Athletic prospects that could start the season in Lansing.

"It's so much fun for us. It's a big source of pride and hopefully the rest of the community feels the same way with some of these guys like Max Muncy and Tyler Soderstrom that have come through here or will continue to come through here," Clark said.

Jackson Field was put in downtown Lasning for a reason by former owner Lugnuts owner Tom Dickson to try and bring Lansing together.

"It's really cool for this community, the ballpark being that focal point is something that we are really proud of," Clark said.

The Lugnuts open the season on the road against the Great Lakes Loons on Friday, April 7th. The home opener is Tuesday, April 11th against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

