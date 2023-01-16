New Dave & Buster's to be located in Lansing Township

LANSING, Mich. — Dave & Buster's will soon be building a location in the Lansing Township area.

Brad Beck with the Lansing Township Planning Department confirmed to FOX 47 News in an email saying it will be located in the Eastwood Towne Center.

The entertainment center will be near the Fairfield Inn Suites.

Beck says the Lansing Township Board of Trustees approved the project at their board meeting last October.

Construction on the 22,000-square-foot location is expected to begin in the spring with a projected opening in the fall.

Beck says the department is excited about this opportunity and believes it will bring more energy and synergy to the shopping center.

