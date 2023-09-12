Never Forget: Lansing holds annual 9/11 memorial ceremony

Video shows memorial ceremony held in downtown Lansing.

Lansing held its annual September 11 memorial ceremony.

City leaders, first responders and community members came together to show their respects, share kind words and stories.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

September 11 2001.

A day that changed the lives of so many people and our country as a whole.

On Monday a memorial ceremony was held in downtown Lansing in honor of those who lost their lives, their families and also survivors in the September 11 attacks.

22 years ago nearly 3,000 people were killed and many more injured in terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and in Shanksville Pennsylvania.

"All of us remember where we were and what was happening," said assistant fire chief with the Lansing Fire Department Mike Tobin.

Mayor Andy Schor, Lansing Police Department, Lansing Fire Department and those in the community filled Wentworth park in downtown Lansing to show their respects and share stories.

"You have to continue to hear these stories and talk about what happen so we never forget," Mayor Andy Schor said.

Guest speakers included Lansing Fire Department Chief Brian Sturdivant Lansing Police Department chief Ellery Sosebee and keynote speaker Brigadier General Rolf Mammen.

Also, in attendance was Patrick Anderson, who was in the world trade center on September 11.

"I didn't really realize the extend of what was happening until I actually realized the gravity of it only when that second plane came in and actually flew right over my head into the building I was running out of," Anderson said.

"Only by the grace of god and the heroism of some other people I'm here today," Anderson said.

Anderson says ceremonies like this reminds everyone how on that day America came together as one.

"As much of the lost we had. These people who we lost are not forgotten," Anderson said.

