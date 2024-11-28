Neighbors share methods, and cooking tips for Thanksgiving

The holidays call for a lot of time spent in the kitchen.

Video shows neighbors sharing their best advice for preparing a Thanksgiving turkey.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Ava Moschet. We all know the holidays call for a lot of time spent in the kitchen. So, I spoke with neighbors about their best advice for preparing the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.

"I'm an expert at this point, yup", said Lansing neighbor Kimberly Maingu.

She has been in charge of the turkey for a while.

"I love to cook, so, for years... I would say at least 15 years or so"

By now, she's perfected the task.

"I use what's called a boil-in-a-bag. You put it in this big bag with a little bit of flour, and then you tie it, slow roast it in the oven, and it comes out really really moist," said Maingu.

She won't stray from her tradition.

"I continue to use it every year"

Other neighbors are taking a break from cooking this year.

"This year my mom is cooking", said Kara Davis.

But Kara Davis has her methods too

"I like to brine my turkey overnight, and then low and slow in the oven", said Davis.

Her son has given positive feedback.

"It's pretty original. I haven't tasted a lot of others like it and it's very juicy, very delicious", said Tavin Rexroad.

But although many of our neighbors cook, some prefer to stay away from the kitchen.

"We're not the cookers, we're the eaters", said Keith Platte.

They have more general advice.

"Having your ingredients prepared ahead of time, like having them all laid out on the table, makes it so much easier to actually get things cooked", said Ben Platte.

I'm Ava Moschet. Fox 47 News.

