Neighbors react to Mayor Andy Schor's campaign announcement

Video shows Lansing residents reacting to Mayor Andy Schor's annoucement to run for a third term

Schor's announcement causes divide in our neighborhoods, with residents for, against, and unsure about his possible reelection.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A major annoucement from Mayor Andy Schor causing some divide in our neighborhoods.

"One hundred percent, I'm here..." says one resident.

"I'd be a full no..." says another.

"You know, I'm not sure..." says a third.

You have residents like Kelsey Brianne who says she doesn't see herself supporting Schor for a third term.

"This town needs better representation," says Brianne, a Lansing resident.

But right next to Brianne, Sam Nelson is unsure.

"I'd want to see, kind of, the platform and what he's promising," says Nelson, a new Lansing neighbor.

Nelson says as a new resident of Lansing, this would be his first time seeing Schor's name on the ballot. He has some issues at the top of his list.

"I'd love to see us focusing on making Lansing a more walkable city," says Nelson.

At the Mayor's announcement is Lorenzo Lopez, who says he's in full support Schor, like many other residents there.

"We are here to make sure Mayor Schor wins a third term," says Lopez.

Ingham County Commissioner Rachel Willis is also in full support.

"I've been a lifelong Lansing resident and I'm really proud of the work that he's done and look forward to supporting him in his next tenure.... and I feel like he's deeply committed to wanting to see Lansing be a great place," says Willis.

But whoever the next mayor is, these residents agree that he or she needs to be involved in our community.

"Having worked with him for many years, I continue to work with him to make sure that he also listens to what we have to say in terms of helping him make the city grow," says Lopez.

"I'd like to see him actually in the community and actually getting down and digging in to what the real issues are," says Brianne.

In downtown Lansing, I'm Ava Moschet. Fox 47 News.

