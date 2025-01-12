Neighbors gather to raise money to help the unhoused population

LANSING, Mich — Wheel House Studio in REO Town teamed up with Sleepwalker Spirits and Ale right next door for a fundraiser Saturday.

Neighbors were able to eat from a homemade bowl they were able to keep with all sales going to Punks with Lunch, a non-profit helping homeless people around lansing.

Wheel House Studio owner Dan Nuñez says this event was an example of neighbors helping neighbors.

"I think the coolest things about this event is that it is a bunch of different neighbors who are joining forces for a good cause," Nuñez said.

More than 80 people attended the event.

