Need a ride to the polls? These transit agencies have you covered

LANSING, Mich. — If you need a ride to the polls for the general election three transit agencies in the mid-Michigan area want to give you a lift for free.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority, Eaton County Transportation Authority, and Clinton Transit will be offering free rides on Tuesday from 6am until 11:59pm.

For CATA all you have to do is tell the driver you are heading to or from a polling center.

If you are using Spec-Tran and Rural Service trips CATA says to scheduled those trip by 5.Pm on Monday.

If you plan on using EATRAN you have to schedule your trip by calling 517-543-4087 by 6pm on Monday. They will not have same-day rides for this service.

And lastly for Clinton Transit riders should use their Clinton Transit mobile app or call 989-224-8127 before Tuesday.

For more information, click here.

