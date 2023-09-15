Nearly $200,000 awarded to mid-Michigan counties for mental health resources

LANSING, Mich. — Nearly $200,000 has been awarded to the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties.

The money awarded is through the mobile response grant program.

This is a part of the states effort to help families have access to behavioral mental health resources when they need it.

The counties join four other community health services programs that received the grant money.

MDHHS says they are expanding the mobile response teams in order to address the crisis situation for young people.

Mobile response teams are trained to provide mental health services for young Michiganders.

