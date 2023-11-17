NBC's The Voice contestant Grace West will headline Community Sing during Silver Bells in the City

Coming in second place in NBC's Season 23 of The Voice... Grace West will be right here in downtown Lansing showcasing her talents in this year’s Silver Bells in the City Community Sing.

“I chose ‘Last Christmas’ by WAM for the Community Sing... It is one of my favorite Christmas songs of all time... and I know a lot of people love it too, so I thought it would be a perfect song”, said West.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Following the lighting of the official State Christmas Tree Friday evening... The community will join in on a Christmas Carol lead by Grace.

Each year a different carol is chosen... and I caught up with Grace to find out what song she chose for this year’s event...

Although Grace has had a successful journey so far... she shared a heartfelt message about what being invited to an event in her home state means to her...

“It means the world to me...to be invited to the event... since I have been on the show and everything that’s gone on... The state of Michigan has been so supportive...I mean this home... and it will always be home for me.”

