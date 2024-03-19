More headaches added to Lansing's construction scene

Sections of Homer Street and Michigan Avenue in Lansing is closed for sewer work.

Closures are expected to last until May.

Video explains how this is affecting businesses.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Construction is all around us," said Tim Ellis.

The construction work being done on US 127 and I 496 is impacting our neighborhoods.

And adding to the construction headache the Ingham County Drain Commission started sewer work.

Westbound Michigan Avenue between Homer and Clippert Street is closed.

Homer Street is also closed between eastbound Michigan Avenue and Vine Street.

This is expected to last until May.

"It's going to look great and it's going to look much more efficient so we are going to benefit from it. It's just going to be a tough two months," Ellis said.

Tim Ellis is the campus general manager for the Hyatt House Hotel, AC Hotel by Marriott, and Tuscana at the Red Cedar development.

With multiple projects going on in the area, he says the detour signs are helpful.

But the construction has still been a little bit of a hassle.

"People from outside the greater Lansing area they are having difficulty with the detours because they don't know exactly where to get off so they are calling the hotel," Ellis said.

"It's very difficult to get into the complex. Getting out right now is fine but it will reverse here come April first. It will be easier to get out," Ellis said.

Other local businesses directly near the construction area told me off-camera that it's too soon to tell but they believe it could impact current and future customers.

I was also told that it has impacted employee's commutes and parking.

Here are the detours you should know about.

The westbound Michigan Avenue detour starts north on Clippert Street.

The northbound Homer Street detour starts east on Michigan Avenue.

Allow some extra time to get to where you need to be...If you are visiting a store or one of the hotels.

"Just call ahead. Call ahead so we can direct you with ease," Ellis said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook