More affordable housing on its way to the Lansing area

On Monday a groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate more affordable housing on its way.

Capital Area Housing Partnership has three new construction houses that they are building this year and one full rehabilitation.

Watch the video above to learn more.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We want to be sure to have options for everybody," said Mayor Andy Schor.

On Monday the Capital Area Housing Partnership and supporters moved dirt to mark the start of construction on four new single-family affordable homes.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, May 2024 CAHP Groundbreaking ceremony in Lansing



"We have three new construction houses that we are building this year and one full rehab they will all be sold to first-time home buyers," said Emma Henry executive director at CAHP.

"In our world, we call it 80% of the area median income. It's about $50,000 for a one-person household and so we call it income qualified for time homebuyer in order to be able to qualify," Henry said.

One of those homes will be located right here in the Lansing-Eaton Neighborhood.

And this is what it's expected to look like.

Capital Area Housing Partnership

Capital Area Housing Partnership_1308 Hyland Street_Lansing_House



"Two-story, three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home," Henry said.

"Glenburne Blvd has been a really great place for our organization to invest we are now building our sixth house on Glenburne Blvd," Henry said.

Mayor Andy Schor was also in attendance at the ground-breaking.

He says in the last few months hundreds of new affordable units have been announced.

And they will continue to build to add more to limit the need for affordable housing.

But the city is not there yet.

"This isn't just a Lansing problem this is a national problem, this is a Michigan problem, this is a regional problem. We need more housing, we need more housing for all incomes and for all people and this is part of that solution," Schor said.

The funding for this project is through a diverse mix of funding sources, including the Home Investment Partnership grant awarded to the city of Lansing by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership expects the house to be on the market in the fall.

