Moneyball Sportswear owner Desmond Ferguson brings back free youth basketball camp

LANSING, Mich. — Moneyball Sportswear owner Desmond Ferguson is back in the gym doing what he loves at the place he got his start.

Ferguson started hosting his free youth basketball camp in 2004. The pandemic forced him to cancel it the past few years, but now, it's back with the same mission as before.

"Being able to share some experiences of not only the game a basketball but the game of life," Ferguson said. "The joy on their faces and how they enjoy the clinic, it makes me feel good."

The camp allows Ferguson to give back to the Lansing community that gave him so much to him, while also teaching kids lessons on and off the court.

"We've had kids that started up in our camp that now have kids that attend the camp, so for us to be doing this since 2004 and for the parents and the kids to enjoy it, it means the world to us," Ferguson said.

