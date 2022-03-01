Miss Michigan's Outstanding Teen donates care packages to young Sparrow cardiac patients

LANSING, Mich. — Some young Sparrow cardiac patients received special gifts Monday thanks to Miss Michigan's Outstanding Teen, Rylie Dewley.

The 18-year-old from Grand Blanc donated to pediatric patients at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center. The packages are a part of her Start Heart Smart program.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Feb 2022 Dewley's care packages



At the age of 13, Dewley was diagnosed with heart disease.

"It's called leaky valves and mitral insufficiency. And basically, it means that my heart can't pump blood out to my body in the way that it should," said Dewley.

She says she felt very alone so she wanted to bring comfort to young patients like her.

"Just to let the kids know, you know that I'm thinking of them and to make them feel comforted because a hospital is not a place that you can normally feel comfortable. So these boxes are a way to do that," she added.

The packages were full of things kids like and could help keep them busy in the hospital. The special items included coloring books, fuzzy socks, beanie babies, and even a special note from Dewley.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Feb 2022 Items inside one of Dewley's care packages



Riley has also donated 75 boxes to both the University of Michigan Motts Children's Hospital and Hurley Hospital in Flint.

