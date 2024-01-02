Mid-Michiganders share their 2024 New Years Resolutions

It's a brand new year which means many Michiganders are re-upping on their resolutions

Watch to see what some Lansing residents hope to achieve in the New Year

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

2024 is officially here and it's a new year full of new aspirations, that why I'm heading to the downtown Lansing neighborhood to check out what a few of our neighbors resolutions are! Some people were interested in building stronger connections with their neighbors.

"To be more present with the people i love and with myself and every body else," said one Lansing resident.

Others had a few things they wanted to work on this year.

"We decided to always carry our reusable grocery bags with us uh and to always carry reusable cups so we don't have to use cups from places like restaurants and to always carry chap stick because we always forget it," said one person.

And the most common resolution here in Lansing, the road to self improvement.

"I want to take better care of myself," said one resident.

"My new years resolution is to just live a better life I guess," said one person.

"To be more mindful, be more open with, work on emotional intelligence and kind of just upgrade myself and redefine myself as a man," said another.

In your Lansing neighborhood I'm Hannah McIlree, fox 47 news

