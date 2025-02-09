Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo event held at the Lansing Center.

I spoke with multiple females about the importance of women’s heart health during American Heart Month.

Watch the video above to learn about the Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m here inside the Lansing Center for the Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo. I spoke with multiple females about the importance of women’s heart health during American Heart Month.

“Offering products and services that women want and need,” Coordinator of the Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo Carmen Flores said.

The annual Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo took place in the Lansing Center. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. This month is American Heart Month. Many of our neighbors came out to the event in support of women’s heart health.

“We really enjoy it, I really like the health screenings and the different things they offer,” Lansing neighbor Mary Tressel said.

Meet Lansing neighbor Mary Tressel, who tells me every year she and friends come to this event to spend time with each other. They have faced similar experiences with heart health issues, which had made their bond closer.

“It’s very important because all of us here in this group have had health issues, so it’s nice for us to get together and enjoy life,” Lansing neighbor Mary Tressel said.

Coordinator of the Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo Carmen Flores says it’s important for all women to accomplish their health goals and make sure they are taking care of themselves.

”We have lots of wellness companies here, weight loss solutions that help women with weight loss,” Coordinator of the Mid-Michigan Women’s expo Carmen Flores said.

Heart health is important to my neighborhood and every neighborhood. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the cause of 1 out of every 3 deaths among women.

However, for Tressel, it’s moments like this that she will never take for granted.

”We do buy a lot to usually, but it’s nice to be out with friends,” Lansing neighbor Mary Tressel said.

Mid-Michigan women’s Expo continues Sunday starting at 11 and finishing at 4 in the afternoon.

