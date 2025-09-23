LANSING, Mich — A controversial claim about Tylenol use during pregnancy is making headlines across the country and in Mid-Michigan, as health experts weigh in on statements made by the Trump administration.



The Trump administration recently linked Tylenol and its generic form, acetaminophen, to autism.

Local women's health experts caution that correlation does not equal causation.

Medical organizations maintain there is no proven link between acetaminophen and autism.

Health experts in Mid-Michigan are responding to recent claims about acetaminophen use during pregnancy after controversial statements were made linking the common pain reliever to autism.

WATCH: Mid-Michigan health experts respond to Tylenol pregnancy claims

Mid-Michigan weighs in after Trump's Tylenol-autism statement

"We now have data we cannot ignore," was stated during a recent announcement where the Trump administration linked Tylenol and its generic form to autism.

"So don't take it, taking Tylenol is not good," the statement continued.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 31 children aged 8 years has been identified with autism spectrum disorder.

"It's an epidemic," Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

The Associated Press reports that autism diagnoses have increased primarily for two reasons. First, scientists have expanded their understanding of autism's wide range of traits and symptoms. Second, more parents are seeking diagnoses as autism awareness grows.

"Mandatory Autism testing is something very new in our culture."

Rebecca Kasen, the Women's Center of Greater Lansing Executive Director, believes correlation is not causation.

She says the center will be advising pregnant women to consult with their doctors regarding Tylenol use.

According to the Associated Press, "Untreated fevers in pregnancy, particularly the first trimester, increase the risk for miscarriages, preterm birth and other problems, according to the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine."

At the announcement Monday, President Trump and the FDA said a new drug will be introduced to treat autism spectrum disorder.

"Today, the FDA is changing the label on prescription Leucovorin so it can be available to children with Autism."

Monday afternoon, Tylenol released a statement in response to recent media coverage saying, "Credible, independent scientific data continues to show no proven link between taking acetaminophen and autism. Medical and public health organizations agree."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.