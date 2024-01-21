Mid-Michigan restaurants prepare for the busiest Sunday of the football season

Detroit wings company manager Jack Hanley is pumped for the Lions game.

Detroit Wings company are preparing for the busiest Sunday of the season. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I'm excited, I think definitely if we make the NFC championship, that will be a lot bigger than anything that we seen,"

The Detroit Lions will continue their run through the playoffs. I'm here in downtown East Lansing, where local restaurants like Detroit Wings company are preparing for the busiest Sunday of the season.

"We have stacked up extra, for every big game, it happened when Michigan played Michigan State and last week, so we have been making sure to prep a lot more and be ready for when it comes,"

Detroit wings company manager Jack Hanley is pumped for the Lions game. He says his staff is ready to rise to the occasion for the football frenzy. He says, they've prepared extra wings in case to ensure they don't run out.

"I'm definitely confident in everyone we have here, we struggle sometimes when more orders come in than we can get them out, I'm not worried about the people we have here, we are capable I'm confident in our group,"

While other local places like Little Caesars in downtown Lansing will have three people making deliveries to fans at home say they're ready for the rush Sunday.

"Just overstaffing, making sure we got extra staff extra food prepared, we will be ready for sure," said Little Caesars employee Leber Blaize

Detroit wings company will have 11am to 8pm hours on Sunday.

