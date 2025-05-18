LANSING, Mich — I'm here outside of Best Furniture Outlet in Lansing, because I caught up with neighbors on what makes the 517 great.



Mid-Michigan neighbors celebrate 517 Day at Best Furniture Outlet in Lansing.

Loren Smalley and his son attended a 517 Day celebration Saturday at the Best Furniture Outlet.

Watch the video below to learn about 517 Day in Lansing.

Mid-Michigan neighbors celebrate 517 Day at Best Furniture Outlet in Lansing

"Community oriented, it means getting out and getting to know one another, being passionate for the 517 area," Mid-Michigan neighbor Loren Smalley said.

Loren Smalley and his son attended a 517 Day celebration Saturday at the Best Furniture Outlet along Saginaw Highway.

I always like meeting my neighbors, and Smalley is from my neighborhood of Potterville.

He said the day was a special one with his son.

"My son and I are having a father and son day, like you said, getting out and meeting new people, getting to know people in our 517 area," Mid-Michigan neighbor Loren Smalley said.

Food trucks, vendors, and plenty of neighbors were part of the event.

" It's awesome because you can bring the community together, I feel like we've always been able to come together and be there for each other, it's important to celebrate a day like this," vendor Cynthia Artist said.

However, for Smalley, he tells me these community gatherings create everlasting memories he will cherish forever with his loved ones.

"It's a weekend of fun," Mid-Michigan neighbor Loren Smalley said.

"Being around friends," Mid-Michigan neighbor Loren Smalley said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook