Mid-Michigan neighbors celebrate 517 Day at Best Furniture Outlet in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich — I'm here outside of Best Furniture Outlet in Lansing, because I caught up with neighbors on what makes the 517 great.
"Community oriented, it means getting out and getting to know one another, being passionate for the 517 area," Mid-Michigan neighbor Loren Smalley said.
Loren Smalley and his son attended a 517 Day celebration Saturday at the Best Furniture Outlet along Saginaw Highway.
I always like meeting my neighbors, and Smalley is from my neighborhood of Potterville.
He said the day was a special one with his son.
"My son and I are having a father and son day, like you said, getting out and meeting new people, getting to know people in our 517 area," Mid-Michigan neighbor Loren Smalley said.
Food trucks, vendors, and plenty of neighbors were part of the event.
" It's awesome because you can bring the community together, I feel like we've always been able to come together and be there for each other, it's important to celebrate a day like this," vendor Cynthia Artist said.
However, for Smalley, he tells me these community gatherings create everlasting memories he will cherish forever with his loved ones.
"It's a weekend of fun," Mid-Michigan neighbor Loren Smalley said.
"Being around friends," Mid-Michigan neighbor Loren Smalley said.
