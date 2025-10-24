Mid-Michigan families face uncertainty as SNAP benefit issuances are paused

LANSING, Mich — Approximately 1.4 million Michigan residents who rely on SNAP benefits to purchase groceries will see their assistance paused starting in November.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the pause after direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Nearly 10,000 Michigan stores, including Gorman's Food Market in Lansing, accept SNAP payments for food.

The pause is related to ongoing federal funding battles in Washington D.C.

The announcement has left many families wondering how they'll manage to put food on the table in the coming months.

"It really just kind of knocked the wind out of me," said Joanna Wedding, a SNAP recipient.

Wedding was shocked when she first learned about the pause.

"I was flipping through my phone and I had seen it," Wedding said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services stated they were instructed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pause the payments until further notice while questions around federal funding continue at the nation's capitol.

"I had to read it like three times, and I'm like, 'this cannot be.' Not quite being able to understand that that's not going to happen next month is like—it's unimaginable," Wedding said.

As a mother and grandmother, Wedding says her biggest concern is the impact on children.

"The parents are the ones that are getting these notices, but the children are the ones that are going to be impacted that no one will see," Wedding said.

While she waits to see what the future holds for her family and millions of others across the state, Wedding says she has faith they'll make it through these tough times.

"I trust God. And I'm not going to be distracted by all of this mess. It will all be figured out, and it's going to be OK," Wedding said.

