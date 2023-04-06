Michiganders can donate tax refund to shelters through Animal Welfare Fund

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced the recipients of the 2023 Animal Welfare Fund, including two mid-Michigan facilities.

The Ingham County Animal Control received a $2,800 grant, and the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society received a $4,000 grant.

The grant money comes from Michiganders who check "Animal Welfare Fund" on their annual state tax returns. In total, MDARD will be distributing $150,000 to 34 animal shelters across the state. All of the tax refund contributions made to the Animal Welfare Fund go directly to the shelter impacted by this grant.

Grants through the Michigan’s Animal Welfare Fund help shelters finance spay and neuter programs, educate others about proper animal care, train staff and maintain animal health throughout local communities. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, nearly 2.4 million dogs and 1.8 million cats can be found in Michigan, many of them living in shelters.

“Thanks to the generosity and kindness of Michigan taxpayers, MDARD can continue to support the increasing needs of our registered animal shelters," said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland in a news release. "Over the past few years, we have seen a steady increase in not only the number of shelters applying for grants but also in the amount of funds being requested. This funding makes a significant, positive impact on Michigan’s animals and the people who care for them."

