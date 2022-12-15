Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne spreading Christmas cheer with kids at Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State's quarterback Payton Thorne spent some time visiting children at Sparrow Hospital Thursday. As part of his name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Hopcat, Thorne passed out Christmas gifts to kids at the hospital.

"You want to give these kids something to be excited about, and give them some presents and spread some of the Christmas spirit," Thorne said. "I'm sure I'll get to hear some of their stories, and hear where they're from and what they are doing."

As the children received some early Christmas gifts, their reactions were priceless.

Thorne spent time helping the kids enjoy their new toys. He also got the opportunity to deliver a special gift to 8-year-old sports fan Zoey.

"I like football, basketball and baseball," she said, while holding out her new Stitch toy.

It’s memories like these that make this holiday season a little bit brighter.

