Michigan State Police hoping to add more people to its agency

Michigan State Police held a recruiting event on Tuesday at Capital Area Michigan Works in Lansing.

18 people were able to sit down and take the entry-level law enforcement exam.

MSP is hoping events like this will help increase their numbers.

"I didn't know if it was possible or not but now I know and I'm pursuing it," said Daniel Reckers.

Daniel Reckers was one of 18 people who sat inside a room on Tuesday hoping to be one step closer to their dreams.

"I've always wanted to be a police officer or a state trooper," Reckers said.

And he's on the right path thanks to the Michigan State Police's recruiting event.

The agency hopes this will help them improve their numbers.

"We have lost troopers to retirement, some have moved on to other jobs, some have just quit," said Lt. Rene Gonzalez.

And they are at the point where...

"We do need more individuals that are willing to serve and serve the citizens of Michigan that's our goal," Sgt. Kellie Gillam-Shaffer.

So, this event is a way to make the process a little easier for those wanting to join.

"Before people had to do this all on their own. Getting their paperwork together filling out their application. Anything that we need to get their background check. Here we are going to help you get that information," said Lt. Rene Gonzalez

They also helped people apply for positions such as trooper and motor carrier officer

Now that the test is over, Daniel has his fingers crossed hoping he will make it to the next steps in the process.

"Really hoping everything works out and I can get into the July academy."

