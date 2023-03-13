Michigan restaurants launch Shamrock Fundraising Campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association

LANSING, Mich. — Looking to make a difference in your community this St. Patrick's Day? One metro-Detroit based restaurant group be-leafs that community members can make a difference. TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, based out of Livonia, began its annual Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Shamrock Fundraising Campaign on Monday, March 13.

The campaign, which encourages community members to donate to the campaign in exchange for a shamrock to pin up in different restaurant locations across Michigan, will raise funds for the MDA to accelerate research, advance care and advocate for support for families of those who are impacted by muscular dystrophy, ALS and other related neuromuscular diseases.

“For over 40 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Shamrocks campaign has raised critical funds for research and care for people who live with a neuromuscular disease, and we are honored to be a part of their effort for this important mission,” stated Mark Schostak, executive chairman of MDA, in a news release. “Thanks to the generosity of TEAM Schostak employees and customers, we can help MDA fund their research, care and advocacy efforts for families living with a neuromuscular disease. Since participating in the Annual MDA Shamrock Campaign, TEAM Schostak and its customers have raised more than $820,000 to help empower families across the country living with these diseases.”

The MDA Shamrocks campaign will donate funds to the following locations:



Michigan State University in East Lansing

University of Michigan- Adult and Pediatric Rehabilitation Center in Ann Arbor.

MDA Care Center at Beaumont Health Neuroscience Center-Adult and Pediatric in Royal Oak

Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids

Funds will also be donated to a MDA summer camp for children located at Camp Cavell Conservatory in Lexington, Michigan. This summer program will be designed for children to learn vital life skills, make lifelong friendships and experience independence at no cost to families.

More than 160 Applebee’s, Olga’s Kitchen, MOD Pizza, Wendy’s and Del Taco locations in Michigan will be participating until March 19, 2023. To view participating locations in mid-Michigan, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook