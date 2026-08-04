Michigan gas prices highest since May, mid-Michigan sees highest metro average

LANSING, Mich — Gas prices across Michigan continue to rise, with AAA attributing the most recent surge to seasonal demand and global tensions, which cause the price of crude oil to fluctuate.

According to AAA's most recent report, Lansing and Jackson currently lead the state with the highest metro gas prices on average, both sitting at $4.43 per gallon. Traverse city follows closely behind at $4.42 per gallon. The recent surge represents Michigan's highest average pump price since May.

WATCH: Michigan gas prices hit their highest since May

Gas prices hit their highest in Michigan since May

"Unfortunately, prices could remain elevated," says Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson with AAA. "We’ll just have to see what happens with crude oil prices. When it comes to demand, we’re not likely to get a big decrease in demand until after Labor Day, once the kids are back in school and once everyone’s back to their fall schedule."

While drivers cannot control global crude oil markets, Woodland says they can control where they buy their fuel. She urges motorists to "shop around" to find the best prices in their area.

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