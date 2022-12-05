Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to host free baby showers in December

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting three virtual baby showers in the month of December.

No, this isn't your typical baby shower. It's more like a fair for families to learn more about available resources, safety information and ask questions to program experts. Some of the programs that are participating in the event includes Infant Safe Sleep, New Born Screening, Immunizations and Vital Records.

The events are free of charge and kicks off on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 9-11 a.m.

Other dates include Dec. 12 and Dec. 14.

For more information and to register, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook