Michigan Democratic Party hosted state nominating convention at Lansing Center

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Democratic Party hosted their state nominating convention Saturday and Sunday at the Lansing Center. The party announced their candidates for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and the Michigan Supreme Court justices.

The convention started off Sunday with naming Michigan Supreme Court candidates Justice Richard Bernstein and Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden.

Current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel will both seek reelection, and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist was also nominated for again lieutenant governor alongside current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I want to thank all of you for supporting and enabling me and my family," Gilchrist said. "It is our great honor and privilege to be here to represent everyone who calls the great state of Michigan home.”

“I think people need people who can solve problems instead of just trying to divide us and distract us from the fact that there's not a plan on the other side," Gov. Whitmer said. "So we're gonna have to, we're running on a record…and we're going to continue to get things done with people in Michigan, so long as we're in office.”

The Michigan Republican Party will hold their state nominating convention Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Lansing Center. GOP spokesperson Gus Portela issued a statement to FOX 47 about the Michigan Democrat's convention.

“Michigan Democrats have nominated individuals who kept our children from the classrooms, forced businesses to shutter, persecuted citizens instead of criminals, failed to keep our state safe and made everything more expensive,” said Portela. “This November, Michiganders will have the chance to move away from failed policies that have worked to the detriment of our state and elect Tudor Dixon to bring back prosperity and opportunity for everyone.”

