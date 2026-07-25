LANSING, Mich — More than 8,000 people in Michigan have been diagnosed with cyclosporiasis, an infection caused by the parasite Cyclospora, according to the latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Of those cases, 160 people reported being hospitalized, MDHHS said Friday.

WATCH: Michigan cyclosporiasis cases surpass 8,000, state health officials say

Michigan cyclosporiasis cases surpass 8,000, state health officials say

What officials are recommending

To avoid contracting the parasite, Michigan health officials recommend buying whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-bagged lettuce or salad kits. They also advise peeling two to three layers off the head and thoroughly washing the inner leaves before preparing the lettuce.

State health officials say anyone experiencing symptoms of cyclosporiasis should contact their healthcare provider for testing and treatment.

What Lansing residents are saying

Lansing resident Hanna Kent said she has been keeping her family informed as the case count grows.

"Honestly, I've been updating my family about it every time I see it pop up," Kent said. "I'm like, 'Guys, now we can't have lettuce, we can't have this, we can't have that.'"

Lansing resident Kendall Feeheley said she has been following state guidance.

"Just washing my fruits and vegetables very well," Feeheley said. "Checking them, making sure that there's nothing really on them or anything."

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