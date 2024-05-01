Michigan community colleges learn how AI can shape students' experiences

On Tuesday academic leaders from community colleges all across the state me at Lansing Community College for the AI and the student experience summit.

They learned about staying ahead of the AI learning curve.

Video takes you inside the summit.

"I like the idea of having it as kind of like a helper," said Isabella Haller.

Like many others, Lansing Community College freshman Isabella Haller dabbles with AI.

"To get ideas for stuff. So, if I need to get ideas for an assignment," Haller said.

She even had professors that would allow them to use it.

"I had one class that was like you can use it for this, but you can't use it for that," Haller said.

From the looks of it, AI isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

And educators want students to be familiar with it before entering the workforce.

"Prepare our students for the workforce of tomorrow where they will be using these tools in their everyday jobs," said Lansing Community College President Steve Robinson.

They got a chance to hear from experts and start a conversation about the future and workforce development as it relates to artificial intelligence.

"Our role is to understand AI, what it's doing, where it's going, and re-design our programs, re-design some of our systems, and prepare our students for the workforce of tomorrow where they will be using these tools in their everyday jobs," Robinson said.

But artificial intelligence comes with some worries when it comes to academics.

"There's obviously a cheating concern but the bigger concern that's being addressed in there is how does this impact the future of work. How does it impact our academic programs? Which of our jobs might be significantly different or go away because of artificial intelligence," Robinson said

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist also stopped to remind those in the room that they could help some people shape their understanding of this technology.

And AI was even used to introduce him.

"I actually used an AI too to write the introduction in front of everybody. This is a tool that's here it's not going away and we need to learn how to use it," Robinson said.

