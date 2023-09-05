Watch Now
Michigan BluesFest to fill the streets of Old Town with music

Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 14:24:35-04

LANSING, Mich. — Next week the streets of Old Town will be filled with music where you'll be able to groove to the beat.

That's because the Michigan BluesFest is back and it's better than ever.

It's happening September 14 through 16.

You'll be able to hear from the best regional blues artist who represent different faces of the music genre.

This event is for everyone and is aimed to bring the community together and also bring energy and excitement to the community.

For more information, click here.

