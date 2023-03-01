Watch Now
Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing to close Friday for emergency repair

Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 01, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — According to the Lansing Public Service Department, on Friday, March 3, westbound Michigan Avenue from Grand Avenue to Washington Square will be closed for an emergency telecommunication repair. Eastbound traffic on Michigan Avenue will remain open.

Additionally, the Washington Square roundabout will be closed. Repairs are expected to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. For more information on detours, visit the Lansing Public Service Department website.

