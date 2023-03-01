Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing to close Friday for emergency repair

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Lansing Public Service Department, on Friday, March 3, westbound Michigan Avenue from Grand Avenue to Washington Square will be closed for an emergency telecommunication repair. Eastbound traffic on Michigan Avenue will remain open.

Additionally, the Washington Square roundabout will be closed. Repairs are expected to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. For more information on detours, visit the Lansing Public Service Department website.

Traffic Advisory: At approx. 9:00 am on March 3, 2023, an emergency telecommunications repair will be extended, impacting several downtown streets.



Detours will be provided.



The closures will last until approx. 7:00 pm on March 3, 2023.



See advisory: https://t.co/91OXp0tNKs. pic.twitter.com/4aIPdfPOFV — Public Service Dept. (@LansingPubServ) March 1, 2023

