Michigan Avenue closes for pedestrian walkway construction

LANSING, Mich. — Starting Monday, Oct. 10, parts of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic due to construction on the pedestrian walkway project.

According the the Lansing Public Service Department, the closure starts at Cedar Street and ends with the bridge to Grand River Avenue.

Eastbound traffic will be maintained during construction.

The closure is expected to last until approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

