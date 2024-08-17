Metro Melik 517 is shutting down after two years of business

Saturday is the last day Metro Malik 517 was open to the public; Melik thinks the store will have a lasting impact on Lansing.

Watch the video above to learn about Metro Melik 517

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Saturday marked the end of an era for an apparel store that was all things Lansing. I caught up with the owner of Metro Melik 517 about this difficult decision. Metro Melik 517 opened it's doors in Lansing just over two years ago.

"It was very much a dream to have a store in Old town," Owner of Metro Melik 517 Melik Brown said.

Owner Melik Brown created a place to celebrate artists and uplift the community. But the past few years have been tough. Brown said revenue couldn't keep up with rising bills, leading to the difficult decision to close the store. Saturday was the last day Metro Melik 517 was open to the public.

"So even though the store is gone, the idea is not gone the brand is not gone, the pride for Lansing is not gone, cause the people to make Lansing," Owner of Metro Melik 517 Melik Brown said.

Despite the financial challenges, Brown is keeping his head up high. And will never forget one of his favorite memories that still brings him joy to this day.

"Don't think of any terms of next, I'm not going anywhere,"

"Segment from 3-7 on stacks 92.1, a family listens to that radio station, their daughter who was seven years old at the time saw the sign, with my face on it, name on it, and demanded that her mother bring her into this space, so should meet me and say hi that’s community,” Owner of Metro Melik 517 Melik Brown said.

Melik credits the community for making his lifelong dream come true.

