MDOT worker killed after being struck by a vehicle in Ingham County

Posted at 3:53 PM, May 25, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — Grand River Avenue near M-52 was closed down at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon following a fatal crash.

After investigating the crash, Michigan State Police confirmed that a Michigan Department of Transportation worker was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office will continue the investigation into the death of the MDOT worker.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

