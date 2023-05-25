MDOT worker killed after being struck by a vehicle in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. — Grand River Avenue near M-52 was closed down at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon following a fatal crash.

After investigating the crash, Michigan State Police confirmed that a Michigan Department of Transportation worker was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office will continue the investigation into the death of the MDOT worker.

🚨UPDATE🚨; The crash involved an MDOT worker who was struck by a vehicle and killed. The roadway will continue to be closed while the crash is investigated. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Dept will be continuing the investigation. pic.twitter.com/STu6NwGqi7 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 25, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

