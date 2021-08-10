Mayor Schor to host 21st annual mayor’s senior activities fair

LANSING, Mich. — Mayor Andy Schor to host the 21st Annual Mayor’s Senior Activities Fair on Thursday, August 12.

Lansing area seniors are invited to Gardner Middle School for a day of fellowship and fun with this educational and interactive fair. Seniors will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of vendors covering senior living to senior health. Continental breakfast, full lunch, and live entertainment are included in the event.

The Mayor’s Senior Activities Fair is sponsored in part by c2ae, MSUFCU, and McLaren Greater Lansing.

Google Maps, 2021 Gardner Middle School

Where:

Gardner Middle School

333 Dahlia Dr.

Lansing, MI 48911

When:

Thursday, August 12, 2021

9 AM – 2 PM

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook